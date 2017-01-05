Greenbrier County CVB executive director selected to tourism commission

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, (D), said late Saturday he has reached a budget agreement with Senate Pres. Mitch Carmichael (R).More >>
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, (D), said late Saturday he has reached a budget agreement with Senate Pres. Mitch Carmichael (R).More >>
A person is in the Charleston Area Hospital tonight after a severe A-T-V accident on Sun Mine Hill.More >>
A person is in the Charleston Area Hospital tonight after a severe A-T-V accident on Sun Mine Hill.More >>
A man is recovering after a late-night shooting in Raleigh CountyMore >>
A man is recovering after a late-night shooting in Raleigh CountyMore >>
A brand new exhibit called "Full Spectrum" was officially unveiled at a grand opening reception this afternoon at the David L Dickirson Fine Art Gallery.More >>
A brand new exhibit called "Full Spectrum" was officially unveiled at a grand opening reception this afternoon at the David L Dickirson Fine Art Gallery.More >>
Tamarack is looking to fill dozens of job vacancies, just in time for the busy spring travel season.More >>
Tamarack is looking to fill dozens of job vacancies, just in time for the busy spring travel season.More >>
Center court at Crossroads Mall in Beckley is hopping with Easter fever.More >>
Center court at Crossroads Mall in Beckley is hopping with Easter fever.More >>
Saturday marks the 11th Annual Chocolate Festival in Lewisburg. Crowds between 5,000 and 7,000 people filled the streets going from tasting to tasting trying the different types of chocolate.More >>
Saturday marks the 11th Annual Chocolate Festival in Lewisburg. Crowds between 5,000 and 7,000 people filled the streets going from tasting to tasting trying the different types of chocolate.More >>