Greenbrier County CVB executive director selected to tourism commission

Greenbrier County CVB Executive Director Kara Dense has been appointed by Governor Tomblin to serve on the West Virginia Tourism Commission representing convention and visitor bureaus across the state.

"I'm very excited. It really is an honor to be on this. There are a lot of folks that have been on this Tourism Commission who served there for years and it's truly a high honor to be appointed to the board," said Executive Director of the Greenbrier County CVB, Kara Dense.

So what exactly does this job entail?

"One of the main things we do is oversee the MAP program which is the Matching Advertising Partnership program, so we will be handing out those monies in April, so I'm looking forward to that," Dense said.

The West Virginia Tourism Commission also meets monthly to discuss and oversee the division of tourism and the tourism operations of the state.

Although outgoing Governor Tomblin selected Dense, she is excited to work with the new Governor, Jim Justice.

"I'm really looking forward to working with Governor Justice. He has obviously such a love for tourism and right here in Greenbrier County, you know, the owner of The Greenbrier. So, I'm really looking forward to working with him and seeing the excitement that is behind what he is proposing to support tourism as it goes forward in the state," Dense said.

