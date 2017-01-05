Bluefield College Basketball splits with St Andrews - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Bluefield College Basketball splits with St Andrews

Posted:

Bluefield, VA

WVVA-TV

The Bluefield College women picked up their 5th AAC win of the season with a 78-49 victory over St Andrews on Thursday night.  The Lady Rams were led by Adrianne Goodlet who had 13 points.  Bluefield improves to 9-6 on the season, and 5-4 in the league.

The Bluefield College men fell late to St Andrews 81-78.  The Rams were led by Stanthony Nelms who had 16 points.  With the loss, Bluefield drops to 8-10 on the year, and 5-3 in the AAC.

Up next, both teams will host Union on Saturday afternoon.  The women will tipoff at 2 pm, the men at 4 pm.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.