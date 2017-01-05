Bluefield College Basketball splits with St Andrews

Bluefield, VA

WVVA-TV

The Bluefield College women picked up their 5th AAC win of the season with a 78-49 victory over St Andrews on Thursday night. The Lady Rams were led by Adrianne Goodlet who had 13 points. Bluefield improves to 9-6 on the season, and 5-4 in the league.

The Bluefield College men fell late to St Andrews 81-78. The Rams were led by Stanthony Nelms who had 16 points. With the loss, Bluefield drops to 8-10 on the year, and 5-3 in the AAC.

Up next, both teams will host Union on Saturday afternoon. The women will tipoff at 2 pm, the men at 4 pm.