Winter driver checklist and tips

To make sure everyone stays safe in the Two Virginias from the couple snow showers we have already had and future showers to come, this checklist and tips could come in handy.

1. Fill your windshield washer with anti-freeze fluid and check the status of your car battery

2. Inspect your tires, make sure your tires have good treads on them to avoid any slipping

3. Black ice is most common in curves and shady areas, so be extra cautious around those bends

4. Visibility can often times be effected during snow showers. To avoid making it worse for others, make sure to brush the snow off your vehicle

5. Keep an emergency kit in your car because you never know when an accident could happen or you could be stranded on the roads for a period of time. In the kit include: water, snacks, band-aids, a blanket, flashlight, and if possible a portable cell phone charger

6. Warm your vehicle in an open area. Avoid heating your car in closed areas because this could lead to carbon monoxide poisoning

7. Stock your vehicle with the classic winter tools: snow shovel, ice scraper and jumper cables (it is common for batteries to not start in cold temperatures)

8. Keep your gas tank half full or more to avoid the gasoline from freezing, even if the gasoline has anti-freezing agents in it

9. Lastly, plan your route and allow for plenty of time! Most accidents in winter weather are a result of speeding or people rushing to their destination.

Remember it is always best to "Arrive Alive," be safe on the roads this winter.