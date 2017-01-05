Westside-Wyoming East to renew rivalry with new coaches

New Richmond, WV

WVVA-TV

Early on this season both Westside and Wyoming East boys basketball teams find themselves with identical 4-2 records. "We're pretty good. We're coming off a loss last night, but it could've been a little better, but I think they're alright, they're ready" said Wyoming East head coach Derek Brooks. "Right now we still got some room to improve, but i like what I see and I think we're going to get there" said Westside head coach Shawn Jenkins.

Last year Wyoming East won two of the three meetings, but this time around both teams want the sweep. "Nothing better than winning two times against Westside. Sometimes three or four" said Brooks. "It would be nice to sweep. I'm sure they say the same thing about us, It would be a nice thing" said Jenkins.

But exactly how meaningful is this game? "It's the biggest game of the year, it's the funnest game of the year and I look forward to it every time we play" said Wyoming East senior Jonathan Sims. "It's an important game. It means a lot, but the important thing is not to get too nervous. Don't let the big moment and crowd get to you, just go out there and play basketball" said Westside junior Shane Jenkins.

And the right to brag until the next matchup? "It's always big you know. Wyoming East and Westside squaring off. You always want to win and get the bragging rights, you always want to do that" said Jenkins. "It's hard either way here or there, but I mean we should win, we should do what we got to do to win, but it's going to be a tough battle either way" said Sims.

Both squads say this game will give the momentum towards a strong second half run. "A win against Westside is always great. And it boosts the rest of the season" said Brooks. "It's a Westside-Wyoming East rivalry and we definitely want to beat them and I know they want to beat us, but we have bigger goals than just playing in Wyoming County right now" said Jenkins.