Tazewell deputies offer active shooter training course

Feeling safe in school or the workplace is something most of us can enjoy. But what if the unexpected happened?

In helping to keep everyone prepared, the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office is offering an active shooter training course.

Since the summer of last year, Lieutenant Jonathan Hankins and Detective Ron Holt have been traveling to businesses and schools to teach people how to think outside the box, and maintain a survival mindset.

"We teach if you can avoid the situation, avoid it. We teach you to protect your physical environment; don't just be static and go hide. If you come face to face with a shooter, it’s imperative that you fight back,” says Lt. Hankins.

The two-hour class includes a video presentation as well as hands-on participation, giving those present a better understanding of how to quickly assess a situation with a shooter, should the need arise.

Everyone here at WVVA had the opportunity to participate in this course on Thursday. If you would like Lieutenant Hankins and Detective Holt to come to your business to present this free and informative class, you can call 276-988-5966 extension 140.