Lusk named head football coach at Bluefield College

Ever since the Bluefield College football program was brought back to life in 2012, things have not been easy for the Rams. All the coaches and administration who were involved knew this would be a long process that could take years to become successful. Today the school announced its third head coach since the renewal and 10th overall, who hopes to take the program to new levels.

Dewey Lusk is the new man in charge of the Rams. He takes over for Ordell Walker who was the coach for 4 seasons compiling a 5-39 overall record at Bluefield. Lusk comes from Webber International in Florida where he was the offensive coordinator this past season. The Christiansburg native had previous stops at Emory and Henry where he was the offensive coordinator, and UVA Wise where he was the offensive coordinator for 6 seasons, and head coach for the next 5. Lusk lead both the Wasps and the Cavaliers to many records on offense during his time there. Lusk says he knows the challenges that are ahead of him at Bluefield College, and the first thing on his agenda is to get the area excited about Ram football. "We have to get those kind of players here and we can. We have to turn over some rocks. We have to do some selling and get them on campus, but I'm willing to do that. I've got a Southwest Virginia mentality where you roll up your sleeves and get after it. I look forward to this challenge and very proud to be here" said Lusk.