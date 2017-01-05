Deputy: West Virginia man tried to sell stolen tools back to his boss

Authorities say a man stole tools from his place of employment and then accidentally called his boss as he tried to sell the stolen wares.

Citing an arrest report, the Times West Virginian says the owner of a Millersville auto repair shop told deputies that one of his employees, 37-year-old Shaun Nelson Furner, recently called him about Snap-On tools he was selling. The owner says Furner immediately hung up after he realized who he had called.

Deputies say they found the stolen tools after they obtained a warrant to search Furner's vehicle and home.

Furner is charged with felony breaking and entering, as well as conspiracy to commit a felony.

It is unclear whether the Fairmont man has an attorney.

