Juvenile correctional officer arrested for sexual abuse

Investigators say a juvenile correctional officer in Fayette County used his phone to capture photos and video of a minor child undressing and showering.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, someone notified 911 on New Year's Eve of a cellphone containing possible child pornography at a residence in the Scarbro area. Deputies were able identify and locate the victim. An interview was conducted at Just For Kids, Inc. Child and Youth Advocacy Center. The victim told investigations that owner of the cellphone had "engaged in or attempted to engage in filming" on at least one prior occasion.

Stephen Basham, 37, of Scarbro was arrested on Wednesday. He is charged with one count of use of a minor child to produce obscene matter, two counts of criminal invasion of privacy, and two counts of possession of child erotica. Basham was released from custody on Thursday on a $25,000 bond.

"Keeping our children safe from sexual predators is one of the primary duties and responsibilities of the Sheriff's Office," said Sheriff Mike Fridley. "Any reports filed with the Fayette County Sheriff's Office concerning the alleged physical or sexual abuse of children will be carefully and thoroughly investigated, and anyone who harms one of our kids will be held accountable for his or her actions."

There is no indication that Basham had any unsupervised contact with juveniles housed at the Gene Spadaro Juvenile Detention Center

The case remains under investigation.





