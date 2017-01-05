West Virginia reports increase in babies born addicted

New numbers are shining a light on a growing problem gripping expectant mothers across West Virginia. The state's Dept. of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported on Thursday that five percent of babies in 2016 were born addicted.



While the numbers show a 15 percent increase from 2015, Dept. of Health and Human Resources officials said that number is likely unreported due to the fact that the DHHR did not begin collecting Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome (NAS) data from birth certificates until 2014.

Numbers from Raleigh General Hospital in 2014 suggest the problem may be even bigger in the Southern half of the state, but the hospital did not have any new data to report in 2016. At that time, physicians estimated that one in three babies born at the hospital were afflicted by NAS.

Why are so many expectant mothers falling through the cracks?



According to Leon Brush, Co-Founder of the Sparrow's Nest in Mount Hope, too many key stakeholders focus on the law enforcement side of addiction instead of addressing the underlying issue. "There's a lot of disdain when it comes to these women, looking down our nose, saying this girl needs to get a grip."



Nothing could be further from the truth, said Brush, who started the new 7-bed treatment center to help women re-unite with their children through faith-based recovery.



"The real issue is she's an addict and she needs help. On thread that's all woven through here is how strongly these women desire to be sober, but how hopeless they feel."



The Sparrow's Nest does not use any medication to assist women with withdrawal and is just one of a few available in-patient treatment facilities available to women in Southern West Virginia. Brush said they turn away prospective patients daily because the need is so great.



"Pregnancy and drugs don't mix, but sometimes they do. And we've got to change our spirit towards these women and give them hope."



Brush also encourages state leaders to consider a voucher system to help organizations like the Sparrow's Nest grow.