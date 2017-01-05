New director at Mercer Co. animal shelter outlines goals for 2017

A new year means a new chance to find a pet a forever home. In Mercer County, a new director has taken over at the animal shelter.

Dwight Kimble says last year the shelter brought in around 2,000 animals and adopted out close to that amount.

He says he hopes to build on that success in 2017, but he also has another bigger goal in mind.

"It's the new year so everybody has those big goals at the beginning of the year but mine is actually at the end. My goal is to overall be more involved with the community. The more the community is involved, the better off we are because more people will come in and adopt and find pets good homes. That's the main goal," says Kimble.

Kimble says the shelter is about three-quarters of the way full so staff are encouraging adoptions.

The shelter is open from 12 to 6 Monday through Saturday