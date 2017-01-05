Attorney General sues Raleigh County pharmacy

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey files a lawsuit against a Raleigh County pharmacy claiming it "failed to identify suspicious prescriptions" while dispensing a large number of pain pills.

The lawsuit was filed against the Crab Orchard Pharmacy on Wednesday in Raleigh County Court. According the news release, the pharmacy "dispensed 4.6 million doses of hydrocodone and oxycodone" in the past seven years. Morrisey claims that amount is disproportionately high since the community of Crab Orchard has a population of 2,678 and there are 32 other pharmacies and eight medical centers in Raleigh County prescribing the same pain medications.

"Every participant in the supply chain must guard against diversion and abuse,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Every red flag and warning sign must be examined, and this lawsuit demonstrates my commitment to taking appropriate action when stakeholders fail to meet that standard.”

The eight-count civil complaint charges Crab Orchard Pharmacy with violations of the state’s Controlled Substance Act as well as its Consumer Protection and Credit Act, along with unfair methods of competition, negligence, unjust enrichment, creating a public nuisance and intentional acts and omissions.-According to Attorney General Patrick Morrisey

Morrisey seeks an injunction against Crab Orchard Pharmacy as well as civil penalties and punitive damages. Click here to read the full complaint.

Similar lawsuits have been filed against two other West Virginia pharmacies; Larry’s Drive-in Pharmacy, of Madison in Boone County, and Judy’s Drug Store Inc., of Petersburg in Grant County.

