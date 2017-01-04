#21 Hokies blown out at NC State - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

#21 Hokies blown out at NC State

Posted:

Raleigh, NC

WVVA-TV

Virginia Tech entered the top 25 for the first time this year this week, but that joy was short lived.  The Hokies were dominated by NC State on Wednesday night 104-78.  Tech was led by Zach Leday who had 16 points. Up next, they will travel to Florida State on Saturday 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.