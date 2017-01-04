House fire in Summers County - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

House fire in Summers County

By Austin Davis, Multimedia Journalist
SUMMERS COUNTY (WVVA) -

A house fire broke out in the Indian Mills area of Summers County early Wednesday morning.

The fire was due to a power outage followed by a power surge. The home belonged to a mother of two, and all made it out of the house safely.
 

