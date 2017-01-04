UPDATE: Coal industry job fair held in Princeton

The search for experienced coal miners continued Thursday in Princeton.

Arcelor Mittal, along with WorkForce West Virginia, held a second job fair to help fill "black hat" mining job positions; including underground, high-wall, and surface mining.

A company representative was on site to accept resumes and interview those looking to get back into coal mining.

"If you were unable to make it to one of the events, you can stop in at the WorkForce office [Princeton or Welch], bring your resume, or complete an application, and we'll forward it to the employer for you,” says Lisa Collins with WorkForce West Virginia.

More than 200 potential employees turned out for the first job fair held on Wednesday in Welch.

