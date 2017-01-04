Fayetteville girls trying to take the next step

Fayetteville, WV

WVVA-TV

After a run to the state tournament the last three seasons, the Fayetteville girls basketball team is poised to be a factor yet again this season. "We're confident about our chances this year. We're all ready to go further than the first round. We've been down there four years in a row, so states is not a new crowd for us" said senior Kendall Malay.

Out to a six and two start, the Pirates are convinced they have a team that can go far. "We're a good team, we know we're a good team. It's all about playing as a team, instead of individually."

With plenty of veteran leadership head coach John Mark Kincaid says his team is on the verge of being where they need to be. "We got to finish better. We're not finishing like a top ten team finishes. Our biggest area that we need to improve is finish. We're doing a lot of good things, but we're not finishing like we need to" said Kincaid. We've got three seniors starting and two sophomores. I mean there's always first quarter jitters, but once we get rolling, we're pretty deep" said Malay.

However a tough region with quality opponents stands in their way in the second of half of the season. "We're just trying to get better because like I said, because our sectional is so tough and region is so strong, we just got to keep improving" said Kincaid. "We're pretty small in size, but if we start to finish more and make our layups and push up and down the floor and make a pretty good run. We're quick. So just finishing is a big part of our game" said Malay.