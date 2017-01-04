Concord Basketball prepares for Fairmont State

Athens, WV

WVVA-TV

Concord will have their hands full in these next few days. Both the men and the women will start their 2017s with 4 straight home conference games. For the men. they are hoping the next three are better than what happened last night.

The Mountain Lions fell to Shepherd in the Carter Center to start off the 2nd half of the season, but there will be no rest for the weary as the 2nd ranked team in the country in Fairmont State will come to Athens tomorrow night. The Falcons are 10-0 on the year. They average close to 100 points per game, and 1 of 3 Mountain East teams ranked in the top ten. Concord has a history of playing these teams well especially at home, but head coach Todd May wants his guys to show that same intensity no matter who they face in the league. "Every night is a challenge. Playing up, playing down, you have to play at a high level every single night. You can't say well we got this team so lets take the night off or play at a lower level. You have to play at a high level for 40 minutes if you want to compete in this league and that is what we are trying to find consistently" said May.

To the womens side in Athens where the Lady Mountain Lions are coming off their first Mountain East win of the year over Shepherd last night. Now Concord will prepare for a tough Fairmont State team that is 2-3 in the league. This squad went through a lot in the 2016 portion of the schedule dealing with inconsistent play and a rash of injuries. However they feel like 2017 will be their time to shine, and head coach Kenny Osbourne says last night was a good step in the right direction. "It was good to get that. I told them on New Years Day, I said 2016 wasn't very good to the Mountain Lions with injuries and illness and whatever else. I said lets make 2017 better. It was a good way to start the year with a home win" said Osbourne.