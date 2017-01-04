Light snow and slippery travel possible late Thursday

A clipper system will move our way on Thursday, causing a period of light snow and snow showers to develop Thursday afternoon and evening. Expect 1-3 inches by Friday morning, with 2-5 inches possible in the counties that have Winter Weather Advisories in effect. Some snow may fall late Thursday morning across northern parts of the viewing area, the heaviest snow is expected to fall Thursday evening and overnight.

Here are the current Winter Weather Advisories:

Raleigh, Fayette counties: Winter Weather Advisory from 9am Thursday through 6am Friday. 3-5 inches possible.

WVVA INTERACTIVE RADAR

McDowell, Wyoming, Buchanan counties: Winter Weather Advisory from 3pm Thursday through 6am Friday. Snow accumulation of 2-4 inches possible.

Western Greenbrier County: Winter Weather Advisory from noon Thursday through noon Friday. Snow accumulation of 2-4 inches possible, with up to 5 inches in higher elevations.

Mercer, Summers, Tazewell: Winter Weather Advisory from noon Thursday through noon Friday. Snow accumulation of 1-4 inches possible, mainly across the highest elevations.

Monroe, Eastern Greenbrier, Giles, Bland and Wythe counties are not currently under the advisory from the National Weather Service, but that doesn't mean snow will not fall. Generally snow accumulation of 1-3 inches is possible, with higher elevations possibly seeing slightly higher totals.

The weekend snow potential we have been tracking for the last several days continues to lower as of Wednesday evening for our area. Recent forecast model guidance suggests that most of the precipitation will be to our south and east. At most, we may see another inch or so of snow fall Friday night- Sat AM, primarily south of HWY 460. Stay tuned for possible updates and changes to the Saturday forecast.

GET THE WVVA PRECISION WEATHER APP

Regardless of where a storm forms, it will be cold through the weekend. Highs on Saturday will be in the lower 20s and in the upper teens and lower 20s for Sunday. Overnight lows will be in the single digits Saturday night and again Sunday night. Milder weather will return by the middle part of next week.