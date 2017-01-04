Local psychologist offers tips to achieve goals in 2017

We're just a few days into the new year and that means resolutions are on the rise.

"If you do things that you enjoy, if you say that you are going to do things that you like, then you are going to be happier," says Tonya McFadden, Ph.D.

Psychologist Tonya McFadden says it may sound like common sense, but sometimes in the gathering of new year's resolutions, people forget to keep it simple...do things you like to do and set goals that are realistic and attainable.

"One of the mistakes that I see is when people try to do everything all at once or they set unrealistic goals. That can be just a danger for not being able to achieve the goals you want to achieve," says McFadden.

From focusing on fitness to fixing your finances, new year's resolutions are, for many, a tradition. McFadden says one key to reaching resolutions and attaining goals is to separate them into small steps.

"What people should do when they're trying to reach a goal is to break it down into smaller goals," says McFadden.

And what's a resolution without a reward? McFadden says it's important to reward yourself if you achieve a goal. In many cases, celebrating your success can set you up for more happiness in the new year.

"If you reach a small goal, acknowledge that, praise yourself, maybe give yourself some reward...that will make you happier and prepared to go to that next goal that you want to reach," says McFadden.

According to NBC News, the top new year's resolutions this year are getting healthy, getting organized, and living life to the fullest.