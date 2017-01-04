Running on empty? Funds for road repairs shrink after drop in W.Va. fuel tax

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) West Virginia's gas tax dropped by a penny in January to 32 cents a gallon. While drivers may not have noticed the difference at the pump, some are taking note of a decline in state funds for road repairs.



"I live up Horse Creek and it looks like it's been carpet bombed," said Ernest Thompson of his road on Horse Creek Holler in Raleigh County.

In the last 20 years, Thompson said he has seen at least 20 cars go over the embankment on Horse Creek Holler, a state-run road.



"There's coal miners going up that holler everyday at the same time as the bus. It's a fight everyday," said Thompson of the single-lane off of Route 3.



Thompson's road is feeling the pinch after a 49 million dollar decline in gas tax revenues for the West Virginia Dept. of Transportation. It is money that goes toward state road repairs and regular upkeep.

The 32 cent tax is re-calculated each year based on the average price of wholesale gasoline.



Each year, Thompson said his wife asks the state for a guard rail and each year, they get the same answer.



"They always tell us, whenever we get the money and the time. But the money and the time never come along."



WVVA News also reached out to the West Virginia Dept. of Parkways, which manages West Virginia's interstate tolls, on Wednesday. Thanks to their regular fare, parkway officials said they have consistently seen a two to three percent increase in revenue each year; money that amounts to millions each year going back into road repair and maintenance.

