New city judges, prosecuting attorneys take oath of office in Bluefield

There are two new municipal judges and two new prosecuting attorneys in the City of Bluefield.

David Kersey and Kermit Moore were sworn in as municipal judges Wednesday morning. Deborah Garton and Doug Hayes were sworn in as new prosecuting attorneys. Kersey and Garton began their service soon after during municipal court.

“We are very excited to have these four very capable and accomplished individuals representing two of our city’s firms taking over our municipal court functions,” said Mayor Tom Cole. “We are also thankful for John and Brian’s service to the city for a number of years through the municipal court.”

Longtime Municipal Court Judge John Feuchtenberger stepped down at the end of 2016. City Attorney Brian Cochran resigned as well "to spend more time with his family." According to the news release, municipal court is held every Wednesday morning at city hall.