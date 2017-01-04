Suspects wanted in multi-county fraud case

Deputies in Fayette County need help identifying two suspects involved in a multi-county fraud case.

Security photos of a man and woman were taken at the Fayette County Bank in Oak Hill on December 15. Investigators say they used a stolen driver's license and debit card to obtain a counter check worth $950.

The case began back in October when a wallet was stolen from a truck parked outside a Charleston residence. Investigators say the thieves have made purchases with stolen credit cards at Lowe's stores in multiple counties. They also used the victim's social security card to open additional lines of credit.