Suspects wanted in multi-county fraud case - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Suspects wanted in multi-county fraud case

Posted:
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

Deputies in Fayette County need help identifying two suspects involved in a multi-county fraud case.

Security photos of a man and woman were taken at the Fayette County Bank in Oak Hill on December 15. Investigators say they used a stolen driver's license and debit card to obtain a counter check worth $950.

The case began back in October when a wallet was stolen from a truck parked outside a Charleston residence. Investigators say the thieves have made purchases with stolen credit cards at Lowe's stores in multiple counties. They also used the victim's social security card to open additional lines of credit.

 Anyone with any information concerning the identity of either of these individuals is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (304) 255-7867 or the Fayette County Sheriff's Office at (304) 574-4216. You may also submit information through our department Facebook page, 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.