Suspect caught minutes after robbing woman at Oak Hill bank

Police say they arrested a man who robbed a woman at gunpoint while she was trying to make a deposit at an ATM.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday outside the BB&T on Central Avenue in Oak Hill. Police say the robber ran up to the victim's car window, brandished a gun, and stole her ATM card and cellphone.

The weapon turned out to be a BB gun.

Nicholas Shane Cloney, 22, was arrested about a mile away trying to use the stolen ATM card at a bank on East Main Street. He is charged with armed robbery and is currently being held in Southern Regional Jail.

Oak Hill Police Chief Michael Whisman, Jr. tells WVVA the victim reacted properly. If you find yourself in a similar situation, Chief Whisman says to behave as if the weapon is "real" even if you believe it to be "fake."