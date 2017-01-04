Car pinned under school bus in Mercer County crash

A driver is cited for failure to maintain control after crashing into a Mercer County school bus on Wednesday.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Wayne and Logan streets in Bluefield. Police say there were six people on the bus; five children and the driver. No injuries occurred.

The driver of the two-door vehicle refused medical treatment. She was the only person in the car.

Members of the Bluefield Police, Bluefield Fire, and Bluefield Rescue Squad responded to the crash.

