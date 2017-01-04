Car pinned under school bus in Mercer County crash - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Car pinned under school bus in Mercer County crash

Posted:
photo courtesy: Lasheba Jones photo courtesy: Lasheba Jones
photo courtesy: Lasheba Jones photo courtesy: Lasheba Jones
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVVA) -

A driver is cited for failure to maintain control after crashing into a Mercer County school bus on Wednesday.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Wayne and Logan streets in Bluefield. Police say there were six people on the bus; five children and the driver. No injuries occurred. 

The driver of the two-door vehicle refused medical treatment. She was the only person in the car.

Members of the Bluefield Police, Bluefield Fire, and Bluefield Rescue Squad responded to the crash.

More stories on WVVA.com

Officials release condition of Bluefield shooting victims

Bengals' Pacman Jones jailed over Cincinnati confrontation

Reward offered for information leading to arrest in Sue Roop disappearance

Babysitter claims she knows who is responsible for Fayette County woman's disappearance

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.