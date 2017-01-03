High School Basketball Scoreboard 1/3 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Boys 

Mt View 64 Bluefield 53

Fayetteville 62 Midland Trail 39

James Monroe 63 Summers Co 38

Pikeview 76 Wyoming East 70

George Washington 71 Woodrow Wilson 68

Valley Fayette 50 Greenbrier West 29

Girls

Greenbrier East 62 George Washington 51

Pikeview 60 Shady Spring 33

Summers Co 98 Valley Fayette 14

