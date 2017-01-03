Concord Women slip past Shepherd: Men fall to Rams

Athens, WV

WVVA-TV

The Concord women picked up their first Mountain East Conference win with a 72-69 victory over Shepherd on Tuesday night. The Lady Mountain Lions were led by Danielle Catron who had 19 points. They improve to 4-9 overall and 1-4 in the conference.

The Concord Men fell to Shepherd 87-74. The Mountain Lions were led by Michael Sanchez who had 16 points. They fall to 5-6 overall and 1-4 in the league.

Up next, they two will host Fairmont State on Thursday night. The women will tip at 5:30, the men at 7:30 pm.