Concord Women slip past Shepherd: Men fall to Rams - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Concord Women slip past Shepherd: Men fall to Rams

Posted:

Athens, WV

WVVA-TV

The Concord women picked up their first Mountain East Conference win with a 72-69 victory over Shepherd on Tuesday night.  The Lady Mountain Lions were led by Danielle Catron who had 19 points.  They improve to 4-9 overall and 1-4 in the conference.

The Concord Men fell to Shepherd 87-74.  The Mountain Lions were led by Michael Sanchez who had 16 points.  They fall to 5-6 overall and 1-4 in the league.

Up next, they two will host Fairmont State on Thursday night.  The women will tip at 5:30, the men at 7:30 pm.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.