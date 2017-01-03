Bluefield College basketball sweeps Montreat on the road

Montreat, NC

WVVA-TV

The Bluefield College Basketball teams went on the road at got a pair of wins at Montreat. The Lady Rams slipped past the Lady Cavaliers 68-62. They were led by Danae Cox who had 16 points. They improve to 4-4 in the AAC. The Men defeated the Cavaliers 78-73. They were led by Sidney Knox who had 13 points. They improve to 5-2 in the AAC.

Up next, the two will host St Andrews at The Dome on Thursday night. The women will tip at 5:30, and the men at 7:30.