New year, new goals for Beckley YMCA members

For many, the New Year is a clean slate; a chance to make right the unfulfilled promises of last year.

Hannah Dillard has been working out at the Y.M.C.A. of Southern West Virginia for nearly five years. She and her husband Will are both committed to staying in shape for 2017.

"I'm going to start taking care of myself and watch what I eat, go on a diet,” Hannah Dillard said.

"It's a new year, trying to stay in shape, trying to stay fit, trying to watch my figure, trying to eat right,” Will Dillard said.

Getting in shape is always one of the top New Year's resolutions, but also one of the hardest to stick to.

"Right now, after the holidays and after eating all those good holiday treats, this is a great time to focus on yourself and get back in shape," Hannah Dillard said.

"It's definitely important to get back into a routine because, when you fall within the holidays, following bad eating habits, its pretty tough," Will Dillard said.

And for the procrastinators who still haven't set their minds on making 2017 a healthier and more prosperous year, it's never too late.

"If you feel like you're not in good shape, you can always get in better shape,” said Y.M.C.A. personal trainer Benita Permelia.