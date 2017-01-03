Renovations coming to Commercialization Station - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Renovations coming to Commercialization Station

Posted:
By Joshua Bolden, Multimedia Journalist
The Commercialization Station in Bluefield will see renovations in the Spring.

According to economic and development director Jim Spencer..

The City of Bluefield received a federal EDA grant worth more than two million dollars and  $510,000 from the Shott Foundation

Spencer says, with that money, the city will be able to upgrade the electrical system and add new lighting as well as retrofit the building with new windows and doors

The commercialization station was established by the City of Bluefield as a manufacturing incubator for start-up businesses. 

