Officials release condition of Bluefield shooting victims

Officials have now released information regarding condition of the two victims involved in the shooting at the intersection of Route 52 and Highland Avenue.

According to Detective Adams who is investigating the case.

The victim who was shot in the head has released from the hospital and is doing well.

While the victim who was shot in the back is permanently paralyzed and currently in rehab.

The department is still withholding the names of the victims as the case is ongoing.

They are still looking for the suspect and asking the public if you have any information regarding the shooting to call the Bluefield Police Department at 304-327-6101.