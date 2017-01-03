Rainelle Police seeking information after a man is arrested

Police are looking for more information after a man is arrested in Greenbrier County.

David Bennett was arrested on December 29th by the West Virginia State Police Rainelle Division on charges of an attachment warrant for child support he never paid.

Bennett now has pending charges of Convicted Felon with Possession of a firearm along with pending charges for Burglary and Larceny.

Surveillance video caught Bennett attempting to steal from cash registers of Red Star Hardware and K & S Mini Mart. Now, the police are asking for assistance from people who may have done businesses with Bennett.

"We're asking anybody that's obtained any property from him that's bought it or was given to them to come check with us to check if the items were stolen," said Rainelle Chief of Police, J.P. Stevens.

If you bring your items to the police and the investigation shows the items were stolen, you will be exempt of any charges. However, if you do not come forward with the items, the police will charge you with receiving stolen property.

