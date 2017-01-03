Tips to stick to your New Year's Resolution

The new year brings on new challenges, and for some those challenges take the form of a New Year's Resolution to stay active at the gym.

"It's our peak time because you have your New Year's Resolutioners coming in right after the new year and they're ready to lose. They always say, 'I want to lose between 15-20 pounds' or something like that. So, you see a big rush in January and February and then you see a decline in March and April, but right now is the peak season for the fitness business," said Bimbo Coles, owner of a local gym in Lewisburg.

"I'm doing my best to make it a lifestyle. The whole New Year's Resolution thing has never worked for me, so I really enjoy being here. Showing up everyday is the hardest part," Pat Parker, local gym member, said.

Sticking to your New Year's Resolution can be difficult, but speaking with your local gym can give you the extra motivation needed to achieve your goals.

"I think people get set in this negative mindset that fitness happens overnight. It doesn't happen overnight. You have to give it time. You have to commit to it. You can't just come in here for a couple of months and expect to be the fittest person in the world. You have to set in and let it take its course," Dominique Daniels, Head Coach at a local gym in Lewisburg, said.

"You have to continue to shock your body, too. So, you can do stuff for a month and your body adapts to that and gets use to it. But then you have to shock your body again. So, you get the soreness and you feel like you've been working," added Coles.

If you're nervous about going to the gym alone, there are alternatives.

"Best advice I can give you is join a class. Have that community aspect. Have someone hold you accountable and to keep your spirits high," Daniels said.

"I just enjoy the people. There's no better group of people to be around than the people here, so it makes it fun to come to every morning," said Parker.

