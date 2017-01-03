Tips to stick to your New Year's Resolution

Third-world technology to provide first-world convenience, that's the idea behind a new toilet facility at Camp Creek State Park.More >>
Third-world technology to provide first-world convenience, that's the idea behind a new toilet facility at Camp Creek State Park.More >>
A death investigation is underway in Bluefield, Virginia after a body was found on East River Mountain.More >>
A death investigation is underway in Bluefield, Virginia after a body was found on East River Mountain.More >>
Identity theft can happen to anyone and it happened to some employees in Monroe County.More >>
Identity theft can happen to anyone and it happened to some employees in Monroe County.More >>
"Local Foods, Local Places" is having a two-day workshop in Rainelle that focuses on bringing farm-fresh foods to local communities.More >>
"Local Foods, Local Places" is having a two-day workshop in Rainelle that focuses on bringing farm-fresh foods to local communities.More >>
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) At the stroke of midnight Saturday, West Virginia's legislative session will come to an end.More >>
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) At the stroke of midnight Saturday, West Virginia's legislative session will come to an end.More >>
Don Rickles, the big-mouthed, bald-headed "Mr. Warmth" whose verbal assaults endeared him to audiences and peers and made him the acknowledged grandmaster of insult comedy, died Thursday. He was 90.More >>
Don Rickles, the big-mouthed, bald-headed "Mr. Warmth" whose verbal assaults endeared him to audiences and peers and made him the acknowledged grandmaster of insult comedy, died Thursday. He was 90.More >>
The first American to orbit earth, astronaut John Glenn was laid to rest Thursday at Arlington National Cemetery.More >>
The first American to orbit earth, astronaut John Glenn was laid to rest Thursday at Arlington National Cemetery.More >>
The Senate has voted to "go nuclear" and eliminate the filibuster for President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee and future court picks.More >>
The Senate has voted to "go nuclear" and eliminate the filibuster for President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee and future court picks.More >>