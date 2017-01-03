Reward offered for information leading to arrest in Sue Roop disappearance

UPDATE: Detectives are raising the stakes in a Fayette County homicide investigation on Tuesday. There is now a $1,500 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of Sue Roop's killer.

Roop disappeared just before Valentine's Day in February of 1979.



While there is still no official confirmation that the remains found at Kanawha Falls on Tuesday, Dec. 27, belong Roop, Capt. Jim Sizemore said the Fayette County Sheriff's Dept. is re-opening the case as detectives await DNA results.



"Even after 38 years, there may be people in the community that know something. We're going to be talking to them, doing interviews, and putting a case together.



Capt. Sizemore said the bones found at Kanawha Falls last week may be a complete set. He ruled out Tuesday the possibility that the human remains found on Bolt Mountain in 1993 are hers.



"When I spoke to Sheriff Tanner, he said Roop had a broken right foot. The skeleton remains found at Bolt Mountain did not. So that definitely rules out those remains as belonging to Roop."



At present, there is only one reported witness who saw Roop get into a car that day. Capt. Sizemore is looking for more.



"Anybody that was around back then, in 1979, that may have seen Sue Roop get into a vehicle, we want to talk to them," said Capt. Sizemore. "If anybody has information on anything, we're asking them to give us a call."



To be eligible for the reward, Capt. Sizemore said those with information can call Crimestoppers at (304)255-STOP.

KANAWAHA FALLS (WVVA) Secrets often lie at the heart of unsolved mysteries; witnesses die and memories fade. But then, a new discovery turns the case upside down.



"I have so many dreams and ideas. Things just go through your head and you think, this could finally be my mother," said Jessica Roop.



Roop's mother, Sue Roop, seemingly vanished just before Valentine's Day in February of 1979.



Not long before Roop's disappearance, the teenager she entrusted to watch her children, Christina Hudnell, married her ex-husband Raymond Roop.



"He could change just like that. There was this look in his eyes, like nobody's home. It was black," said Hudnell, in an interview with WVVA News on Monday.



The marriage wouldn't last, said Hudnell. But it was something Raymond Roop told her in 1980, that she said she will remember forever.



"That day he left, he took our car. But then he got another vehicle. He didn't tell me whose vehicle it was. But he did tell me it was in that vehicle that he killed her."



While Hudnell claims her ex-husband told her he killed Sue Roop, there was never a body to prove it.



Now detectives wonder if the human remains at Kanawha Falls could be the answer in a decades-old mystery.



"It matches the area. He hunted it. It's close by. The timing as best as I could remember would be right," recalls Hudnell. "I feel like it is. I hope that it is so that this nightmare can come to an end."



Jessica Roop was just seven years old when she last saw her mom. Now, she dreams of the day when she can visit her final resting place.



"I would tell her every story of everyday of my life, my children's life, my grandchildren."



Throughout the years, Hudnell claims she never heard where Sue Roop was murdered or where her remains were taken. Her ex-husband, Raymond Roop, still lives in West Virginia.

