Tazewell man among 5 sentenced on meth charges in southwest Virginia

NEWS RELEASE

ABINGDON, VA -Five more defendants who were part of a conspiracy that trafficked methamphetamine in and around Virginia and Kentuck, were sentenced today in the United States District Court for the Western District of Virginia in Abingdon, United States Attorney John P. Fishwick Jr.

announced.

Robert Holman, 35, of Winder, Georgia, previously pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and distribute methamphetamine. Today in District Court, Holman was sentenced to 100 months in federal prison.

Billy Ray Marlow, 43, of Middlesboro, Kentucky, previously pled guilty to one count of conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute and distribute methamphetamine. Today in District Court, Marlow was sentenced to 216 months in federal prison.

Jeremy Reden, 38, of Tazewell, Va, previously pled guilty to one count of conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute and distribute methamphetamine and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Today in District Court. Reden was sentenced to 188 months in federal prison.

Rebeca Metcalf, 32, of Middlesboro, Kentucky, previously pled guilty to one count of conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute and distribute methamphetamine. Today in District Court, Metcalf was sentenced to 27 months in federal prison.

Kaelea Meagan Thomas V, 27, of Middlesboro, Kentucky, previously pled guilty to one count of possessing and using a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Today in District Court, Thomas was sentenced to 36 months in federal prison.

“These defendants, and the others they conspired with to bring methamphetamine into Southwest Virginia and Kentucky, will be held accountable for their actions,” United States Attorney Fishwick said today. “We will continue to work with our federal, state and local law enforcement partners to stop the flow of this dangerous drug into our communities.”

Along with the five individuals sentenced today, a total of 15 defendants have been charged with being part of the conspiracy, three of which have already been sentenced to federal prison terms. Tracie Cartwright was previously sentenced to 188 months in federal prison for her role in the conspiracy,

Amanda Szemac was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison for her role in the conspiracy and Curtis Howerton was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison for his role in the conspiracy.

Several other defendants previously convicted as part of the conspiracy will be sentenced later this week in federal court in Abingdon.

The investigation of the case was conducted by the Bell County, Kentucky Sheriff’s Office, the Middlesboro, Kentucky Police Department, the Lee County Virginia Sheriff’s Office and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Bristol and Atlanta Field