Light snow possible Thursday through Friday AM

(WVVA) A few light snow showers are possible as rain showers end on Wednesday, but we have a better chance of snow on Thursday. A disturbance will move our way on Thursday, causing a period of light snow and snow showers through early Friday morning. Accumulation appears light with generally 1-3” possible by Friday morning. There could be locally higher amounts especially in higher elevations.

***UPDATED 1:45am WEDNESDAY*** The weekend snow potential we have been tracking for the last several days appears to be lowering, however we're not completely clear of the threat just yet.

Late night model guidance Tuesday night suggests that most of the precipitation will be to our south and east. The most recent European model indicates a further west track that would brush us with some light snow Saturday while the American model (GFS) shows a much weaker system that steers clear of our region.

Stay tuned for possible updates and changes to the Saturday forecast. Regardless of where a storm forms, it will be cold through the weekend.