Plea expected in murder of Bluewell woman

A plea agreement was announced for a Bluefield man accused of killing his estranged wife during a double shooting in Mercer County. 

The agreement was discussed in court on Tuesday during a scheduled hearing for Michael Eugene Neel, 27.

Back in August, a mistrial was declared when jurors couldn't reach a decision on all of the charges. Neel was on trial for the December 2014 shooting death of Kayla Neel, 20, and the attempted murder of  Dakota Walls. Kayla Neel died on December 28, 12 days after being shot outside her home in Bluewell. Walls, who was also shot, remains in a wheelchair.

According to Prosecuting Attorney George Sitler, the terms of the plea agreement are as follows:

  • first-degree murder with mercy 
  • attempted murder 
  • 2 counts wanton endangerment 
  • malicious wounding

A plea hearing has been set for January 19 at 1:30 p.m. Sitler says it will be up to the court whether or not the sentences will be run consecutively or concurrently. Neel would, at minimum, spend more than 22 years in prison before he is first eligible for parole. 

