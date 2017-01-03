Greenbrier Classic to return in 2017 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Greenbrier Classic to return in 2017

Posted:

White Sulphur Springs, WV

WVVA-TV

The PGA Tour's return back to southern West Virginia was up in the air after the devastating floods a year ago that wiped out the Old White at The Greenbrier, but the officials and the staff at the resort have done more than enough to convince the tour to come back this year.  As the Greenbrier Classic is back on the schedule. 

The Classic will start on July 3rd and go through July 9th.  The 4 day tournament has been a mainstay on the PGA Tour since 2010 until 2016 when flood water took out the course.  156 of the world's top golfers will be on hand for the event.  There is a 7.1 million dollar purse at stake for those who participate.  Admission will be free to the public, but they still need to get badges for each day of the event.

