Several stars dot VHSL 2A All-State Football Teams - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Several stars dot VHSL 2A All-State Football Teams

Posted:

Bluefield, VA

WVVA-TV

VHSL 2A All-State Football Teams

1st Team

QB-John Luke Asbury (Richlands)-Offensive Player of the Year

RB-Jamorya Cousin (Graham)

WR-Cody Howie (Richlands)

K-Logan Surface (Graham)

DL-Landon Lowe (Richlands)

LB-Dante Vineyard (Graham)

2nd Team)

OL-Neil Carini (Richlands)

OL-Ben Reynolds (Giles)

KR-Austin Pennington (Giles)

DB-Ryan Beidleman (Giles)

Defensive All Purpose-Jamorya Cousin (Graham)

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.