Virginia Tech trio enters the NFL Draft

Blacksburg, VA

WVVA-TV

There is no doubt that the Virginia Tech program is on a big high after its history making come from behind win against Arkansas in the Belk Bowl last Thursday. The fan base was certainly excited about what they had returning, but that all has changed a bit in the last couple of days as a trio of stars has decided to head to the next level.

Tight end Bucky Hodges, WR Isaiah Boyd, and QB Jerod Evans will forgo their senior season and enter the NFL Draft. The trio led the Hokies to their first 10 win season since 2011 in 2016. Evans accounted for 4400 yards and 41 touchdowns this season. While Ford has been the teams leading receiver the last three season eclipsing 1000 yards the last two. Hodges set every tight end record for the Hokies including touchdowns, catches, and yards. Of the three, Hodges and Ford are predicted to go on day two. While Evans is predicted to be a day 3 or undrafted pick.