New Raleigh County prosecutor sworn-in

By Annie Moore, WVVA Multimedia Journalist - Beckley newsroom
BECKLEY (WVVA) There are some fresh faces coming to the Raleigh County Prosecutor's office. 

Benjamin Hatfield was sworn-in this afternoon by Judge Robert Burnside. The former defense attorney will serve as an Assistant Prosecutor to Prosecuting Attorney Kristen Keller in Beckley. 

A native of Marianna in Wyoming County, Hatfield brings to the office six years of experience as a defense attorney. 

"My goal is to make sure that I'm kind and fair, that I listen to everyone's perspective and everything in its totality. That way, I can handle the case the best way I see fit," said Hatfield, following his swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday. 

Hatfield replaces Pat Lamp, who has served as an assistant prosecutor for the last 7-8 years. 

Hatfield's first day in office was Tuesday. 

