New Raleigh County prosecutor sworn-in

BECKLEY (WVVA) There are some fresh faces coming to the Raleigh County Prosecutor's office.



Benjamin Hatfield was sworn-in this afternoon by Judge Robert Burnside. The former defense attorney will serve as an Assistant Prosecutor to Prosecuting Attorney Kristen Keller in Beckley.



A native of Marianna in Wyoming County, Hatfield brings to the office six years of experience as a defense attorney.



"My goal is to make sure that I'm kind and fair, that I listen to everyone's perspective and everything in its totality. That way, I can handle the case the best way I see fit," said Hatfield, following his swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday.



Hatfield replaces Pat Lamp, who has served as an assistant prosecutor for the last 7-8 years.



Hatfield's first day in office was Tuesday.