Mercer County Commission elects new president during special meeting

The Mercer County Commission kicked off the new year with a special meeting Tuesday morning.

The meeting's purpose was the re-organization of the commission, with Gene Buckner chosen to replace outgoing commission president Mike Vinciguerra, as well as a welcome to newly-elected Bill Archer who began his service as a commissioner.

Afterward, the commissioners went into executive session to discuss a letter of request from County Clerk Verlin Moye to transfer a total of $6,119 from line items within his existing budget to go toward the increase of salaries for five county employees. When the regular meeting reconvened, the request was voted on and unanimously approved.