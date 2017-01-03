UPDATE: Plan to save deputy jobs in McDowell County hits roadblock

(UPDATE) WVVA has received clarification concerning the deputies affected by budget cuts in McDowell County.

According to Sheriff Martin West, all six deputies are back at work. West tells WVVA the deputies were officially laid-off at the end of the year. His plan, if approved by the McDowell County Commission, will save four jobs.

Sheriff Martin West announced the layoffs in early December. However, county commissioners thought they found funding to keep the deputies on the job. During a meeting held on December 20, commissioners approved the use of revenue from a county-owned property that has a coal operation on it. But, according to Sheriff West, an error was made. The Economic Development Authority was not at the meeting and a change to the property’s “deed” cannot be made without its involvement.

Commissioners decided to table the matter during a meeting Tuesday morning. All parties involved are scheduled to meet this Friday to determine how the funds will be used.

Sheriff West is “feeling pretty optimistic" he’ll be able to keep four deputies. There is also a possibility the other two positions would be reinstated on July 1.

Six deputies have been officially laid-off in McDowell County and a plan to save four jobs is uncertain.

The decision took effect on Saturday. *However, we are told the six deputies are still currently working.

* Our previous report indicated the deputies were laid-off on Dec. 31. WVVA later clarified with Sheriff Martin West that six deputy jobs were officially cut, but the deputies are still currently on the job.

