CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Fiery California crash

LOS ANGELES - A fiery crash on southern California’s 110 freeway and it’s all caught on camera.



This dark colored SUV was stalled in a north bound lane early Sunday morning when a passing vehicle, traveling around 65 miles per hour, slammed into the rear of the vehicle.



The crash caused the vehicle to burst into flames.



Battling heat and smoke, the quick thinking photographer was able to pull the unconscious driver from the vehicle and to safety.



The injured driver was transported in critical condition to a local hospital.



It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.