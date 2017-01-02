Officials: Lilly Grove shooting was accidental - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Officials: Lilly Grove shooting was accidental

By Joshua Bolden, Multimedia Journalist
The Mercer County Sheriff's department has released new information regarding the shooting of a 21-year-old man in the Lilly Grove area.

The shooting which occurred last Monday was accidental.

Officials said alcohol was involved.

According to Mercer County Sheriff Tommy Bailey, four people were in a vehicle heading to an undisclosed location when one shot was fired accident inside by one of the victim's friends.

"We've spoken with the individuals that shot the other subject. He's released right now we're going to defer the charges the prosecuting attorney's office and see what they have to say," said Bailey.

Police say the victim, Jalen Shaye Wilfong, was driven to Princeton Community Hospital but was unable to talk with officers about the incident and had to be flown to the Charleston Area Medical Center. 

He was later pronounced dead.

"If you're going to drink you don't need to be handling any firearms or driving. You just don't need to be doing any of that,"

