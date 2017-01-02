U.S. Marine Corps League helps family that was robbed

After a Grinch stole her children's Christmas, Elizabeth Sparks had no idea if it would have a happy ending.

"I was sad and I started crying," said her daughter Emily.

She described for W-V-V-A-s Wayne Stafford the scene when she and her heartbroken daughters came home Wednesday afternoon.

"When they went in there, everything was all out the drawers. They even went as far as to go in the kids' room and trash them and empty out piggy banks,” said Sparks.

When she saw her children's faces she didn't know what she was going to do.

“My heat dropped. They were crying and it's hard to handle when your kids cry,” said Sparks.

Enter Rod Mayberry and the Marine Corps League, known for the Toys for Tots campaign here in Mercer County.

“I can't imagine breaking into someone's home around Christmas time and stealing their Christmas. I don't know what kind of people do that,” said Mayberry.

Sparks and her daughters are grateful that someone would be so selfless to make sure they have a happy new year and know there is still lots of good in the world.

"When I was talking to the mother, she was surprised and very appreciative and thankful and she said that would let the children know someone was still thinking about them,” said Mayberry.