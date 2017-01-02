New Year's resolutions for some in Greenbrier County

A new year usually calls for a New Year's Resolution and the tradition has a rich history.

In the Medieval era, knights took the "peacock vow" at the end of the Christmas season each year to re-affirm their commitment to chivalry. The Romans began each year by making promises to the god Janus, for whom the month of January is named. There are many varieties of resolutions and it all depends on the individual. One person we talked to wants to live an adventure with her family and she is already setting up plans to make her New Year's resolution a reality.

"I am already a guide in Alaska, so what I'll do is I will put together some itineraries for my family and send those to them and make them sign something in blood, but we're pretty good. We're a big family, so we're good about reunions. We'll just have a reunion in Alaska," said Tracy Wimmer.

Another individual wants to be more sociable in 2017.

"Another step is I'm starting as a travel nurse this year, so I won't know anybody. So, for me to actually make friends, I can't rely on twelve years of knowing everybody, so I actually have to talk to a stranger, but no stranger-danger to a certain extent," Cheyanne Chafin said.

