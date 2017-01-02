Greenbrier Valley Airport suspends operations with ViaAir

The Greenbrier Valley Airport has temporarily suspended operations with ViaAir until further notice.

The decision to suspend flights came after a long meeting from the Airport Board that began late December 30th and lasted until early morning on December 31st. Greenbrier Valley Airport says in their press release they are committed to every aspect of their passenger's experience and will continue to work to ensure the people are properly served. We reached out to ViaAir representatives but they declined to comment. We will continue to follow this story as it unfolds.

For those who have customer concerns can find out how to express those concerns, you can visit https://www.Flyviaair.com/contact.php or by phone 304-986-4000.