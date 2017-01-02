Greenbrier Valley Airport suspends operations with ViaAir - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Greenbrier Valley Airport suspends operations with ViaAir

Posted:
By Austin Davis, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
GREENBRIER COUNTY (WVVA) -

The Greenbrier Valley Airport has temporarily suspended operations with ViaAir until further notice.

The decision to suspend flights came after a long meeting from the Airport Board that began late December 30th and lasted until early morning on December 31st. Greenbrier Valley Airport says in their press release they are committed to every aspect of their passenger's experience and will continue to work to ensure the people are properly served. We reached out to ViaAir representatives but they declined to comment. We will continue to follow this story as it unfolds.

For those who have customer concerns can find out how to express those concerns, you can visit https://www.Flyviaair.com/contact.php or by phone 304-986-4000.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.