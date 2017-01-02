Babysitter claims she knows who is responsible for Fayette County woman's disappearance

KANAWAHA FALLS (WVVA) Secrets often lie at the heart of unsolved mysteries; witnesses die and memories fade. But then, a new discovery turns the case upside down.



"I have so many dreams and ideas. Things just go through your head and you think, this could finally be my mother," said Jessica Roop.



Roop's mother, Sue Roop, seemingly vanished just before Valentine's Day in February of 1979.



Not long before Roop's disappearance, the teenager she entrusted to watch her children, Christina Hudnell, married her ex-husband Raymond Roop.



"He could change just like that. There was this look in his eyes, like nobody's home. It was black," said Hudnell, in an interview with WVVA News on Monday.



The marriage wouldn't last, said Hudnell. But it was something Raymond Roop told her in 1980, that she said she will remember forever.



"That day he left, he took our car. But then he got another vehicle. He didn't tell me whose vehicle it was. But he did tell me it was in that vehicle that he killed her."



While Hudnell claims her ex-husband told her he killed Sue Roop, there was never a body to prove it.



Now detectives wonder if the human remains at Kanawha Falls could be the answer in a decades-old mystery.



"It matches the area. He hunted it. It's close by. The timing as best as I could remember would be right," recalls Hudnell. "I feel like it is. I hope that it is so that this nightmare can come to an end."



Jessica Roop was just seven years old when she last saw her mom. Now, she dreams of the day when she can visit her final resting place.



"I would tell her every story of everyday of my life, my children's life, my grandchildren."



Throughout the years, Hudnell claims she never heard where Sue Roop was murdered or where her remains were taken. Her ex-husband, Raymond Roop, still lives in West Virginia.