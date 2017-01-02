Townes providing the spark for Bluefield College

Bluefield, VA

Cordaris Townes came to Bluefield over a year ago after a stint at Caldwell Community College, and he says The Dome and the area just made him feel comfortable. "It felt like a good place to be like the old school I came from. It felt like home" said Townes.

Townes pretense was felt immediately. As he led the Rams in points and rebounds and year ago, and he is doing the same this season. "A big impact. Everyone was counting on me to get rebounds, defensive stops that's what I'm here for and what coach brought me here for."

Cordaris has been a model player that this program has needed. Performing at a high level both on and off the court. "He's our leader. He shows what he can do on the floor but he's been good in the classroom. This has been a good semester for him. Now we are looking for big things out of him and he's going to carry us to the end" said head coach Richard Morgan.

The Rams will be relying a lot of Townes this year just like they did in 2016. Hoping he can take them to the top. "He's been a dynamic person for us. He's been a good addition. Last year, he helped us get into the tournament and the national tournament. Now, we are seeing how far he can take us this year" said Morgan.

The pressure is nothing new to the senior, and he loves taking the team on his back. "I'm a team leader. I got to lead my team and they count on me."