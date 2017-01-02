WVU cracks into top 10; Hokies break into top 25

Bluefield, WV

WVVA-TV

To the division one ranks where the West Virginia men rose into the top ten in both polls. The Mountaineers are 7th in both the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches poll. The Mountaineers are 12-1 on the season and have gotten off to a 1-0 start in the Big 12 after dominating Oklahoma State on Friday. This week they will head to Texas Tech Tuesday, then host TCU on Saturday.

For the first time this season the Virginia Tech men have risen into the top 25. The Hokies are 21st in the Associated Press and 23rd in the USA Today coaches poll. Tech is 12-1 on the year and 1-0 in the ACC after knocking off 8th ranked Duke on Saturday. This week they will travel to NC State Tuesday. then head to 12th ranked Flordia State on Saturday.