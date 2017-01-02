Bluefield College Basketball ready to start the 2nd half

Bluefield, VA

WVVA-TV

The college basketball season in the Two Virginias will ramp up again Tuesday night. After a couple of weeks off due to the Christmas break, the Bluefield College teams can't wait to hit the road again, and shake off the rust from their small amount of time to rest.

The Ram men will hit the road to take on Montreat tomorrow night. This will be one of three conference games that they will have this week. Bluefield is 7-10 on the season and 4-2 in the AAC. The Rams got off to a rough start to this season losing their first 7 games but have really turned it around once the conference slate started. This is very similar to what they did a year ago, and they hope it produces the same if not better results this time. "We got to get our feet under us after a rough start. But, its not how you start, its how you finish. We are looking forward to what happens tomorrow, Thursday, and Saturday. We'll just keep it rolling. Its all conference games, 14 of them so we will let the chips fall where they may" said head coach Richard Morgan.

To the women's side for Bluefield, they are 7-6 on the season and 3-4 in the league. They started AAC play at 0-3 and have since won 3 out of their last 4. Tuesday at Montreat will start a pretty tough stretch for this program as they will play 4 games in 7 days. This is not the easiest way for any program to come back from Christmas break, and head coach Corey Mullins can't wait to see how his team reacts. "You never really know till that ball is tipped off for the very first time. We get a chance to go on the road and play a very good Montreat team. I'm excited to see how hard we fight and how hard we compete" said Mullins.